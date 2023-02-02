Mum's praise for teachers who leapt into action when seven-year-old daughter started to choke

Zara Ashworth said she is so thankful to staff at Normanton Altofts Junior School after they spotted seven-year-old Evelyn having difficulty in the dining hall at lunchtime on Thursday last week.

Zara, from Altofts, said: “A teacher saw Evelyn’s face change colour and realised she was having trouble breathing – she had something stuck in her throat and was choking.

”The teacher rushed over and gave her hard blows to her back. They told me that they were ready to do the heimlich maneuver, but whatever was lodged came out.”

Evelyn Ashworth was helped by staff, Amy Rutherford, Sue Wilson and Fiona Blackstone at Altofts Junior School when she started to choke. Picture Scott Merrylees

The school called Zara who arrived to find Evelyn being very well looked after in the school office.

"They took such good care of her, reassuring her and making sure she was ok. I can’t thank them enough.”

Zara, a nurse at a nursing home in Castleford, said: “I’ve dealt with choking incidents for 15 years and know how stressful they are for everyone involved – so for teachers, who don’t have to deal with that kind of thing everyday, it must have been a really stressful situation for them and so scary for Evelyn.

"It just goes to show the importance of first aid training."

Evelyn bought her quick-thinking teachers chocolates and flowers to say thank you. Picture Scott Merrylees

Taking her home, Zara said she kept a very close eye on Evelyn throughout the night and the next day she was back at school.

"She was absolutely fine and wanted to take chocolates and flowers to the teachers who helped her,” she said.

"You hear stories of people, children, who haven’t been so lucky. I just want to say how thankful I am to them for being so observant and responsive.

"It could have been very different. I’m just so very thankful to them.”

Janet Lucas, Executive Headteacher at Altofts Junior School, commended her vigilant staff and Evelyn for her resilience.

She said: “As a very experienced lunchtime supervisor, Sam Wilson is constantly vigilant in the dining hall and in the playground watching out for, and caring for, all the children of Altofts.

"On spotting Evelyn in distress she acted swiftly in beginning the required procedures and calling for help.

"Mrs Blackstone, assistant headteacher, then took over and between the two of them they ensured that Evelyn was no longer in danger of choking.

“Amy Rutherford , the School Business Manager, then sat with Evelyn supporting and reassuring her whilst her mum was called to come and check her over.

"Evelyn’s resilience that day and the next was commendable and the flowers and gifts she brought for staff, whilst totally unnecessary, were nevertheless gratefully received and a testament to Evelyn’s sunny and caring nature.

”For school, the events highlighted the importance of having sufficient staff first aid trained to ensure that all such incidents are dealt with as swiftly and correctly as this one.