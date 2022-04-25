National praise for Hemsworth school and its policy on inclusion

Outwood Academy Hemsworth, on Wakefield Road was awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark Award by IQM after a long assessment process.

The award provides UK schools with a nationally recognised validation of their inclusive practice and ongoing commitment to developing educational inclusion.

Toby Rutter, Principal at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “We are delighted to have been accredited with the IQM Award, showing that inclusion at all levels is paramount to us.

Amelia Rose Johnson, Skye Austin , Ella Anderson, Alice Anderson, pupils at Outwood Academy Hemsworth.

“At Outwood we believe that every child deserves the best education, no matter their start in life and we work tirelessly to ensure we deliver on this belief.

This accreditation is testament to that work.”

Following this assessment, the IQM further praised the academy in its report, noting its ‘reputation as a successful school is growing’ following the academy becoming a member of the Outwood Family.

It stated: ‘Before Outwood Grange Academies Trust’s involvement, the academy’s building was in a state of disrepair. The building was not fit for purpose and was deemed unsafe.

The new block at Outwood Academy Hemsworth