New look for children's space at Airedale Library after £10K revamp
The nature-themed space is light and bright. It aims to inspire children to develop a love of learning through playing and exploring the new games, toys, and books.
Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “Our new children’s library is a fabulous new, welcoming space for the whole community to enjoy.
“Since opening in August, it’s been a big success and it’s great that many families are now spending longer in the library.
“This investment is all about helping families and communities and supporting children’s communication, language, and literacy skills to encourage life-long learning.”
The Friends of Airedale Library group applied for the grant to redesign the area, as the original space had become worn and dated after many years of use.
A spokesperson for the Friends group said: “We are pleased to see that the new area is already popular with children and families in our community.”