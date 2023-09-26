Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The nature-themed space is light and bright. It aims to inspire children to develop a love of learning through playing and exploring the new games, toys, and books.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “Our new children’s library is a fabulous new, welcoming space for the whole community to enjoy.

“Since opening in August, it’s been a big success and it’s great that many families are now spending longer in the library.

Lynsey Clark, Secretary of the Friends of Airedale Library with her niece Everlyn Clark, Coun Lynn Masterman and children from Townville Infants School.

“This investment is all about helping families and communities and supporting children’s communication, language, and literacy skills to encourage life-long learning.”

The Friends of Airedale Library group applied for the grant to redesign the area, as the original space had become worn and dated after many years of use.