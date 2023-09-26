News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Aldi boss says 'savvy shoppers' helped profits jump by £118m
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles

New look for children's space at Airedale Library after £10K revamp

The children’s area at Airedale Library has been revamped, thanks to a £10,000 grant from the National Lottery Community Fund.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:05 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The nature-themed space is light and bright. It aims to inspire children to develop a love of learning through playing and exploring the new games, toys, and books.

Coun Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure, and Sport said: “Our new children’s library is a fabulous new, welcoming space for the whole community to enjoy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Since opening in August, it’s been a big success and it’s great that many families are now spending longer in the library.

Lynsey Clark, Secretary of the Friends of Airedale Library with her niece Everlyn Clark, Coun Lynn Masterman and children from Townville Infants School.Lynsey Clark, Secretary of the Friends of Airedale Library with her niece Everlyn Clark, Coun Lynn Masterman and children from Townville Infants School.
Lynsey Clark, Secretary of the Friends of Airedale Library with her niece Everlyn Clark, Coun Lynn Masterman and children from Townville Infants School.
Most Popular

“This investment is all about helping families and communities and supporting children’s communication, language, and literacy skills to encourage life-long learning.”

The Friends of Airedale Library group applied for the grant to redesign the area, as the original space had become worn and dated after many years of use.

A spokesperson for the Friends group said: “We are pleased to see that the new area is already popular with children and families in our community.”

Related topics:Michelle CollinsNational Lottery Community FundSport
News you can trust since 1852
Follow us