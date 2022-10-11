Cherry Blossom Pre-School is situated at Cherry Tree Academy in Pontefact, which is part of the Waterton Academy Trust.

Pre-school executive headteacher Becky Cook said: “We were joined by some of our parents, Dave Dickinson, the chief executive of Waterton Academy Trust, and Andrew Goudie, one of our trustees, as we

welcomed the mayor to our official opening. The chidren enjoyed chatting to the mayor and showing him around their new setting.

“Our vision is to provide high quality early years education and flexiblechildcare for the youngest children of our trust schools across Wakefield and Barnsley.

"Early years dducation is so important - our children enjoy learning through play and playful interactions with our highly qualified and experienced staff in our purpose built, safe, welcoming and engaging environment.”

Cherry Blossom Pre-School offers early years education and care all year round for children aged two to five, Monday to Friday from 7am to 6pm.

Mayor of Wakefield David Jones officially opens the pre-school