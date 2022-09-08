Northern gas Networks extends apprenticeship scheme in Yorkshire

The company regularly takes on gas and maintenance operatives with a passion for problem solving and technical innovation for multi-year on the job apprentice placements.

But now for the first time in five years, NGN is also recruiting seven new business support administrator apprentices on two-year placements as part of its commitment to increasing social mobility.

Lindsey Filer, HR Director at Northern Gas Networks, said: “Our operational apprenticeships have always been a really popular way for people to get their foot on the ladder of a career in the gas industry and train with an innovative gas network, putting steps in place for a greener energy future.

Freya Osment, electrical and instrumentation apprentice at Northern Gas Networks.

“But this year we’ve decided to open up even more opportunities in the administrative side of the business. We have offered such apprenticeships in the past, but we’ve focused on operational roles in recent years. We’re now looking to widen our talent pool by recruiting a diverse range of young people to join NGN in both hands-on and office-based roles.”

The expansion of the scheme is part of a company-wide commitment NGN has made to improve social mobility and life chances by opening up career opportunities to young people without formal qualifications.

As well as an interest in low carbon energy technology, the gas distributor is looking for those with a ‘can do’ attitude who will enjoy working with customers, and for candidates from diverse backgrounds who haven’t considered a career in the energy sector before.

In addition to on-the-job training and the opportunity to undertake a qualification, successful applicants will be assigned a mentor to help and support them throughout their apprenticeship with NGN. They will also get the opportunity to learn about the wider business, providing the real-life experiences needed to succeed in the future.

The opportunities on offer for 2022 are:

12 Apprentice Gas Operatives (apply at www.cv-library.co.uk/job/217444685/Apprentice-Gas-Engineers);

5 Apprentice Network Maintenance Operatives (www.cv-library.co.uk/job/217445615/Apprentice-Network-Maintenance-Craftsperson);

and 7 Business Support Administrators (www.cv-library.co.uk/job/217446384/Business-Support-Administrator-Apprentice)