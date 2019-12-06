Oakfield Park School is top of the class again with ‘outstanding’ Ofsted rating

A school has landed an ‘outstanding’ rating - it’s third top mark in 11 years.

Oakfield Park School in Ackworth provides for children with special educational needs and following it’s latest visit from Ofsted was given the highest mark across all five key areas. This includes the quality of education, pupil behaviour, personal development, leadership and sixth-form provision.

Oakfield Park Primary has been given an 'outstanding' rating in its latest Ofsted report.

Headteacher Steve Copley said: “Everyone involved was delighted that the school was judged to be outstanding in all areas in which they were inspected.

“Naturally, staff, pupils and parents were thrilled by this outcome.

“It’s a fair and justifiable reflection on all the hard work by students and staff over the years since our last inspection in 2014, which also judged us to be an outstanding school.”

The Barnsley Road school caters for pupils between the age of 11 and 19 with severe learning difficulties and currently has 119 youngsters registered.

They received their visit from the education watchdog across two days in October.

And there was no shortage of praise for the school by the visiting inspectors, who said: “Oakfield Park is a remarkably friendly and welcoming school. Staff are highly skilled.

“They really know their pupils and understand their needs precisely. Pupils feel happy and safe because they know that adults care about them.

“Pupils’ behaviour is superb. Pupils work hard and achieve highly at Oakfield Park.

“The quality of education is outstanding. Leaders, staff and governors are extremely ambitious for pupils to achieve their potential.”

Few schools are given an overall outstanding rating by Ofsted, and even fewer receive the top mark across all five key areas.

For Oakfield Park, receiving the top mark has become an expectation.

In 2008 the school received an ‘outstanding’ mark, but then slipped to a ‘good’ overall rating three years later.

However, the school returned to form in 2014 with another ‘outstanding’ outcome, this time with top marks across each area.

During that visit, the Ofsted inspectors said leadership was “exceptionally strong” and teaching was “very effective in every class”.