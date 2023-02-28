News you can trust since 1852
Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield

Children going to secondary school in September will find out which school they will be going to tomorrow.

By Leanne Clarke
2 hours ago
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 5:27pm

With that in mind, here are the Ofsted ratings given by inspectors to schools across the Wakefield District.

Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.

Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

1. CAPA College

CAPA College was rated as Outstanding at its last Ofsted in January 2022.

2. Trinity Academy Cathedral

Trinity Academy Cathedral was rated as Outstanding at its latest Ofsted in 2022.

3. Oakfield Park School

Oakfield Park School was rated Outstanding at its latest Ofsted.

4. Outwood Grange Academy

Outwood Grange Academy was rated as Outstanding.

