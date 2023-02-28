Ofsted inspection ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield
Children going to secondary school in September will find out which school they will be going to tomorrow.
With that in mind, here are the Ofsted ratings given by inspectors to schools across the Wakefield District.
Inspectors judge schools on categories including the quality of teaching, personal development and welfare, the effectiveness of the leadership and pupils' achievements.
Here are the ratings for secondary schools in Wakefield by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.
The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.