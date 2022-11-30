Inspectors said after their visit to Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane that leaders have high expectations for every pupil, are committed to providing the best education possible and have created an ambitious curriculum.

Their report also highlighted the “calmness and consistency” throughout the school, with pupils feeling safe and secure as well as enthusiastic about their learning and how the school helps them.

The Ofsted inspection was the school’s first since it joined Outwood Grange

Principal Rebecca Barley with pupils at Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane. The school has been judged as A Good school with outstanding leadership by Ofsted. Picture Scott Merrylees

Academies Trust in 2018 from Wakefield City Academies Trust.

Other highlights include: “There is a shared ‘language of learning’. Teachers and pupils talk with enthusiasm about learning and knowledge.

"Teachers help pupils to see how what they are learning builds on what they have been taught before.

“All staff receive high quality training on a regular basis. This training means that staff continue to become highly skilled.

“Leaders have made sure that the teaching of reading is a priority.

"Phonics is taught from the beginning of Reception. Pupils who are learning to read are very quickly taught the sounds they need. Adults teach the skills of reading in a consistent way.

"This helps pupils learn to read effectively. Pupils who need help to read are identified and supported effectively. Reading is valued across school.”

“Pupils have the chance to take part in a range of clubs and activities.

"The personal development offer for all pupils is wide ranging and varied.”

Rebecca Barley, the principal of Outwood Primary Academy Bell Lane, said:“We have all worked incredibly hard to achieve this superb outcome since the school joined Outwood Grange Academies Trust four years ago.

"I would like to thank everyone who has played their part – from our pupils and their parents, to our staff and governors. We are committed to keeping up the good work so that we go one better when

Ofsted visits next time.”

Lee Wilson, the chief executive principal, primary for Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “Rebecca and her team have done a brilliant job – as reflected in today’s Ofsted report. We are all very proud of what they have achieved.”

The full report is available on the academy’s website here: