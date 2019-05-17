Ofsted joy for Castleford Park Junior Academy after almost 30 years of hurt

A school that has been constantly criticised by Ofsted since for almost 30 years ago has finally been handed a ‘good’ report.

Castleford Park Junior Academy was given the rating across all key areas following a visit from inspectors, with the results published recently.

This includes leadership, the quality of teaching, pupils’ development and their outcomes.

Headteacher Kathryn Law said it was a huge step for the school following decades of underachievement.

She said: “We are proud to announce that the relentless work of leaders, governors, trustees, staff and parents has led to a judgement of ‘good’ in all areas from Ofsted.

“It’s an endorsement that we are very proud of and has not been achieved at our school since Ofsted, as we know it now, was established in 1992.

“The whole staff team have been committed to working tirelessly towards high-quality achievement.

“Our pupils’ potential to achieve amazing things in our community - and beyond - has been the motivation for staff.

“Recognition of our staff’s commitment and talent will now help us strive to achieve even more for our community – as we work towards outstanding.”

The report, published at the end of April, praises Mrs Law and her team for their ‘high expectations’ and have tackled all the areas that needed improving.

The teaching of reading and writing has improved, along with spelling, grammar and punctuation.

With teachers’ expectation now high, inspectors found a “pupils produce a good amount of work to a high standard”.

The inspectors, who visited the Medley Street school in February, said the school can now work towards an ‘outstanding’ mark, and offered advice on how they can push on to achieve the top grade.