Old school building will be knocked down and rebuilt

An old school building at Hemsworth Academy will be partially demolished and replaced with a new three-storey block.

Planning permission has been granted for the Wakefield Road site.

The new building will include 17 classrooms, music and drama rooms, art rooms, a main hall and a dining room.

Toby Rutter, principal of Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “This is an exciting time for Outwood Academy Hemsworth and we are delighted that planning has been approved for the building of a new academy block.

“The current older blocks are no longer suitable and create issues for us, so the building of new, improved, state-of-the-art block will better allow us to provide our students with the facilities they need to achieve their potential.”

Conditions are in place in the planning application intended to protect listed aspects of the site.