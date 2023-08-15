‘Outdated’ Pontefract high school in line for major upgrade under national funding programme

The scheme includes the part demolition of Carleton High School.

Construction work includes a three-storey teaching building, refurbishment of the indoor sports hall and a new outdoor mutli-use games area (MUGA).

A report states: “The proposals will significantly improve the school facilities, providing state of the art teaching equipment and modern classrooms.

Plans have been submitted for to upgrade teaching and sports facilities at Carleton High School, Pontefract.

“The demolished buildings will be landscaped to provide informal play areas.

“The replacement MUGA will provide sports facilities better suited to the needs of the school.”

The project is funded by the government’s school rebuilding programme.

Capacity for 1,050 pupils, aged between 11 and 16,and 56 teaching staff will remain the same.

Some of the buildings on the site were constructed in the late 1960s, when the school was opened.

Re-building work was carried out across part of the site after a fire in 2008.

The school’s main central hub building, which was completed in 2012, will remain.

The report states: “The buildings to be demolished are located around the perimeter of the central hub and are at the end of their usable lifespan, with poor thermal performance and outdated services and utilities.”

The planning statement, submitted to Wakefield Council on behalf of construction firm Morgan Sindall, says: “There will be no change to staff and pupil numbers as a result of the project.

“The school operating hours will also not change.

“The proposals will ensure continuity of provision for the school during the build process.”

The scheme also includes installing solar panels at the site to meet council requirements to reduce carbon by 20 per cent.

The new building is to be located on the existing tennis courts and multi-use games area within the 9.9 hectare site.

Existing buildings will be retained while the new main school building is constructed.

The majority of the old buildings will then be demolished.

The school rebuilding programme was announced by the Department of Education in 2020.

It aims to carry out major rebuilding and refurbishments at school and sixth form college buildings across England.

Buildings are prioritised according to their condition.