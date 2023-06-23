'Outstanding' Delight as Wakefield primary school given top rating by Ofsted

Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate has been rated Outstanding in all areas with inspectors giving it a glowing report.

The report says that ‘Pupils flourish at the exceptional school’ and praises the ‘highly inclusive school culture’ that has been created by leaders.

The primary academy, part of Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) since 2013, was previously rated as ‘Good’ but improved its grading following a two-day inspection in April.

Ofsted’s report is full of highlights, including that: “Pupils are proud to be themselves. Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate is a very happy place to learn.”

It also says “Pupils receive expert guidance from teachers across a wide range of subjects. Staff plan exciting things for the pupils to do. Pupils find this learning irresistible. As a result, their knowledge is impressive.”

“Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) follow the same ambitious curriculum as their peers. Leaders work to remove any barriers that pupils might face to their

learning.”

“Pupils with SEND receive the exact support they need. They master new knowledge quickly and are confident learners. Pupils with SEND flourish because of this exceptional support.”

“Leaders have established an extra-curricular offer that significantly enriches pupils’ learning.”

The report also praised the early years setting, saying: "“Children in early years get off to a flying start. Staff are experts in teaching them to read.”

"Pupils have trusted adults, who they feel confident reporting any concerns to. They know that staff will act quickly to help them.”

“Leaders’ work to promote pupils’ personal development is exceptional. They have established a bespoke curriculum.”

Lee Wilson, Chief Executive Principal (Primary) at OGAT, said: “We are incredibly proud of Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate and are pleased that the inspection team were able to see how much of a special place it is for children to grow, learn and develop.