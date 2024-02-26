Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Led by United’s club doctor, Rishi Dhand, students worked to improve their diets before and after exercise, as well as to create personalised training plans which they could take into their own training regimes.

Sessions provided students with both theory-based study and practical activities with several specialists, including Elise McVicar, Head of Nutrition at Leeds United, who spoke about the differing quantities needed after activity and on rest days, as well as talking about the effects of screen time on sleep and growth.

Other guests included Katie Taylor from the Leeds United Foundation, who led a practical football activity, and the final week saw a visit from special guest Stuart Dallas, current Leeds United and Northern Ireland player, who presented students with their programme certificates, as well as prizes which had been personally donated by Stuart and fellow Leeds United player Glen Kamara.

Students were left speechless when Stuart Dallas popped by.

Rishi said: “It was a pleasure to deliver the physical activity course with some of the students at Outwood Academy Hemsworth.

"The students all engaged well in the sessions and it was great to see their enthusiasm for the prizes and the special guest in the final week.

"Thank you to Mr Wormald for organising the logistics and ensuring the programme ran smoothly, it’s much appreciated.”

Andy Wormald, Attendance & Behaviour Officer at Outwood Academy Hemsworth, said: “What a brilliant opportunity for the Leeds United Foundation to work alongside the club doctor, Rishi Dhand.

"The knowledge and insights that Rishi shared with the kids have been brilliant and everyone took something away from each session.

“We look forward to working with Rishi again. I would also like to thank Elise McVicar for taking the time to deliver a session and Dominique Grant for organising the visit from Stuart Dallas.”

Student, Cayden, said: ““I learnt a lot about keeping healthy and eating well which has helped me in the gym to train longer and recover better.