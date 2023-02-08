Rhodri Younger, 42, who was employed as a music teacher at Outwood Grange Academy, exchanged messages through WhatsApp on an almost daily basis with the pupil between September 2017 and April 2018. He ended his messages with an “x” and paid the girl compliments, such as “you are an attractive & beautiful person” and that she had “a wonderful & gorgeous smile & laugh”. He also told her that she would be “a good catch for any lucky lad” and requested a “cwtch” – which is Welsh for “cuddle” – on numerous occasions.

A panel of the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) met in January to consider the case of Mr Younger, who was not present and was not represented. They concluded that his behaviour was sexually motivated and amounted to gross misconduct and he was struck off.

Other messages sent by Mr Younger included him telling the pupil: “I can’t wait to take you out for a drink…I want to see your full dark side.” Mr Younger also bought the pupil Birthday and Christmas presents.

Rhodri Younger, 42, was a music teacher at Outwood Grange Academy when he began messaging the pupil.

The panel found that the messages “appear to start innocuously” but by December 2017 they took a “more intense and personal turn” and “became more disturbing in nature”. It said the conversations “strayed into territory which was personal and seeking to elicit from Pupil A private information and assurances of her feelings”.

The alarm was raised on Mr Younger’s behaviour by another pupil in April 2018 and he was suspended by the school, which is rated as “outstanding” by Ofsted. He was later dismissed in May 2019

The panel added that there was “numerous glowing references” for Mr Younger, with one parent praising his “tuition, dedication and encouragement”.

However, the panel said it “could find no plausible, innocent explanation for why Mr Younger would engage in such a high volume of messaging with a child”, adding: “Whilst Mr Younger did not use sexually explicit language there was a desire in his messages, which built over time.”

Rhodri Younger was sacked by Outwood Grange Academy after concern was raised about his conduct by another pupil