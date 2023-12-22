An academy trust has apologised for failures which may have led to primary school children being served non-halal meat.

An investigation has revealed that meat certification checks were not carried out at Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, in Wakefield.

In June, it was discovered that some meat served at the school may not have not been halal despite menus stating that it was.

Outwood Grange Academies Trust apologised at the time and launched an enquiry but says the problem “pre-dates” the school joining the trust.

The school transferred to the trust in September 2022 after being given an “inadequate” Ofsted rating.

It had previously been overseen by Wakefield Council.

The failings came to light when the school switched catering provision to an external contractor.

The school had set up its own kitchen in 2016 serving only halal meat.

A letter, dated December 21, has been sent to parents and carers from Lee Wilson, the trust’s interim chief executive, explaining the background and findings of the investigation.

It says a decision had been taken to outsource catering provision.

Mr Wilson said: “The menus at that time included halal meat as part of the regular offer.

“Unfortunately we did not check the certification of the meat as part of our initial processes.

“We have now implemented further steps as part of our due diligence to ensure that this is always checked.”

The school first became aware of the issue on June 29 when a temporary staff member, who was covering the chef’s absence, placed a meat order with the school’s usual supplier.

The letter explains: “At this point, they were informed that the meat that they had ordered was not halal.”

Halal is Arabic for permissible. Halal food is that which adheres to Islamic law, as defined in the Koran.

Community leaders, including leaders from local mosques, were invited to a meeting following the discovery.

The letter adds: “The investigation found no evidence of any intentional act to mislead parents, carers, children, staff and community or intentionally order and use non-halal products.”

Trading Standards carried out a separate investigation which found that the meat served was “highly likely” to have been halal.

Mr Wilson said: “We know that is not good enough reassurance and does not meet our high standards and expectations.

“We are sincerely sorry and have taken steps to strengthen the trust’s processes.”

Trading Standards officers made a number of recommendations, including carrying out spot checks and obtaining written agreements from suppliers.

The school’s meat products now come from two suppliers who have Halal Monitoring Committee accreditation.

Parents were told that children can continue to bring packed lunches if preferred.

Parts of the investigation have not yet been concluded, according to the letter.

A meeting with parents and carers is planned at the school in January, with a date to be fixed.

Mr Wilson became interim chief executive earlier this month.

He succeeds Sir Martyn Oliver, who takes over as the next Ofsted chief inspector on January 1.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “As a family of schools which always puts our children first, we strive to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all our children, irrespective of their cultural or religious backgrounds.

“We understand the significance of adhering to dietary preferences and religious practices, particularly when it comes to halal dietary requirements within the Muslim community.

“After first identifying this issue, which pre-dated the school joining our trust, we have carried out a thorough investigation and changed some processes to ensure this can never happen again.

“We hope this gives the school community assurance and confidence moving forward.

“We again offer a sincere apology and will continue to work closely with parents, carers, governors and the wider community to ensure high standards and expectations are upheld.”

Andrew Lancashire, Wakefield Council’s service director for education and inclusion, previously said : “We fully support the swift action taken by the trust.

“Despite being a maintained school up to 2022, the local authority had no control or influence over the school meal arrangements.”