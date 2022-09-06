Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill officially opens and aims for success

Principals Martin and Emma with some OPA Greenhill students.

Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill, formerly Wakefield Greenhill Primary School, has officially opened its doors to students as part of Outwood Grange Academies Trust for the first time.

Wakefield Greenhill Primary School, based on Greenhill Road in Eastmoor, was rated ‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted following an inspection in October 2021, having previously been rated good and subsequently, Outwood was named as preferred sponsor.

The Outwood Family had been working with the school prior to its conversion and a co-headship model has been established to support a smooth transition.

Martin Fenton, existing Headteacher at Wakefield Greenhill Primary School will work alongside Emma Abbott, an experienced Outwood Family Principal, who will ensure that the practices which have brought success in other Outwood academies, are introduced at Greenhill.

Martin said: “I am very excited to be part of the Outwood family of schools. It is an exciting new chapter and I know the children and families will benefit from the school being part of a successful Trust.

“I am very much looking forward to working with Outwood colleagues to ensure that our children get the very best education.”

Emma said: “I am thrilled that Outwood Primary Academy Greenhill has joined our family. I am confident that our trust will bring about rapid transformation, improving life chances for children.

“Staff have been working hard over the summer to ensure that systems are in place from September. We look forward to sharing our journey. ”

Outwood has a track record of successful schools in the area, and already has 10 academies across Wakefield – four secondaries and six primaries.

Outwood Primary Academy Kirkhamgate went from rated as ‘Inadequate’ to ‘Outstanding’ in just five terms of working with Outwood.

The primary academy will join 12 other primaries in the wider Outwood Family, led by Outwood Chief Executive (Primary), Lee Wilson.