Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school – a total of 3,550 children.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Wakefield are the hardest to get a place for your child.

1. Jerry Clay Academy Jerry Clay Academy had 63 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 29 of these were offered places. That means 34 did not get a place.

2. Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School Stanley Grove Primary and Nursery School had 46 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 28 of these were offered places. That means 18 did not get a place.

3. Dane Royd Junior and Infants Dane Royd Junior and Infants' School had 66 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 42 of these were offered places. That means 24 did not get a place.

4. Gawthorpe Community Academy Gawthorpe Community Academy had 40 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 26 of these were offered places. That means 14 did not get a place.