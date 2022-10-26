Oversubscribed schools: The 16 Wakefield primary schools where it is the hardest to get a place for your child
Thousands of children missed out on a place at their preferred primary school in Yorkshire this year, official figures reveal.
Across England, eight per cent of primary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.
In Yorkshire and the Humber, 6.2 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice primary school – a total of 3,550 children.
Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every eight children (13 per cent) did not get into their first choice primary school.
How competitive is it to get into your local primary school? Here we reveal which primary schools in Wakefield are the hardest to get a place for your child.