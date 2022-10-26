Oversubscribed schools: The 8 Wakefield secondary schools where it is hardest to get a place for your child

Across England, 17 per cent of secondary school applicants did not get a place at their first choice school.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, 11.5 per cent of applicants did not get into their first choice secondary school – a total of 7,198 children.

Inner London was found to have the hardest schools to get into in the country. One in every three children (33 per cent) did not get into their first choice secondary school.

How competitive is it to get into your local secondary school? Here we reveal the secondary schools in Wakefield where it is the hardest to get a place for your child.

1. Trinity Academy Cathedral Trinity Academy Cathedral had 285 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 195 of these were offered places. This means 90 applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo Sales

2. Castleford Academy Castleford Academy had 338 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 283 of these were offered places. This means 55 applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo Sales

3. The Kings School The Kings School had 244 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 206 of these were offered places. This means 38 applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo Sales

4. Carleton High School Carleton High School had 223 applicants put the school as a first preference but only 189 of these were offered places. This means 34 applicants who had the school as first choice did not get a place Photo Sales