Parents parking dangerously at schools are putting our children at risk

Parents parking dangerously around schools in the Five Towns has been described by councillors as an “ongoing problem” for a number of years.

People living close to schools have reported drivers blocking and even parking on driveways, parking on double yellow lines and dropped curbs.

Coun Pat Garbutt for Pontefract North said: “We are trying to deal with the problem as best as we can, given that there have been budget cuts.

“The issues have been ongoing for a long time and we understand it can be concerning for the residents living in these areas.

“We’ve had several meetings with the schools, but we have to recognise this as a district wise problem.

“The police do get involved from time to time and we are all trying to work through it as best we can given the budget.”

Coun David Jones for Pontefract South said he recognised the problems parents face, but had concerns that the dangerous behaviour could lead to accidents, injuries or worse.

He said: “I know it’s very hard for parents and guardians who live across the town from their children’s school, they have no choice but to pick them up in a car.

“This is a recurring problem at nearly all the schools across the Five Towns.

“There probably will be a long term solution, but in the meantime, to keep roads and paths safe, it might be worth looking at a method of public transport, if possible, when picking children up.

“As an area, we’ve been very lucky in the sense that we have had no fatal injuries or accidents, given the situations.”