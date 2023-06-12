Parents rate Altofts nursery as one of the top 20 in Yorkshire and the Humber

Parents rated Hillside Childcare and Out of School Club in Altofts as one of the top out of 1,099 early years settings.

The top 20 nurseries have received an award from the leading day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk, with the award based on reviews from the children’s families and carers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding as well as value for money.

Parents rated Hillside Childcare and Out of School Club in Altofts as one of the top out of 1,099 early years settings.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery.

Rachel Hill, director at Hillside Childcare, said: “We are extremely proud that our Altofts team have been awarded a Day Nurseries award! We are one of the Top 20 nurseries in the region!

“This award is another example of how hard our amazing staff team work to create environments where your little ones can be cared for home from home, whilst learning, thriving and most importantly having lots of fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If your babies, children and young people are cared for by the Hillside team, you’ll know that we won’t rest on our laurels. We will continue to grow and improve, and we will always be on the lookout for new and innovative ways to create even better experiences for the amazing little ones in our care.

“Massive thanks go to all of our staff, families and of course young people, all of whom make Hillside Childcare worthy of such a wonderful accolade.”

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “We would like to congratulate Hillside Childcare Altofts on being rated by parents as a top nursery in Yorkshire and the Humber! Being chosen as one of the best

nurseries in the UK by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad