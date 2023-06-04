Picking it up: Castleford pupils turn litter busters in tidy up at RSPB nature reserve
Around 50 volunteers from Allerton Bywater Primary School joined a community litter pick at the beauty spot between Castleford and Leeds, clearing rubbish and sorting waste.
Their combined efforts led to 12 bags of litter being picked by the environmentally friendly school community.
The litter pick at the park in Astley Lane was part of the school’s work educating pupils about the environment and the impact they can have on the world around them.
Becky Baxter, Year 3 Teacher at Allerton Bywater Primary School and organiser of the litter pick, said: “I am so proud of our school community for coming together in this fashion to help clean up St Aidan’s RSPB Reserve.
"This is such a stunning natural space and it is so disheartening to see the park covered in litter.
“Fortunately, our eco-conscious pupils and their families wanted to spend their morning cleaning up the park” .