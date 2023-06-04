News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Everything you need to know about Epsom Derby Day
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
British Soap Awards 2023: Full list of winners
Met Office forecast hottest day of the year with 26°C temperatures
Odeon cinema to close several UK branches within days - full list
This Morning editor asks for ‘respite’ after Phillip Schofield scandal

Picking it up: Castleford pupils turn litter busters in tidy up at RSPB nature reserve

Staff, pupils, and their families from a Castleford school spent a morning cleaning up St Aidan’s RSPB Reserve.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

Around 50 volunteers from Allerton Bywater Primary School joined a community litter pick at the beauty spot between Castleford and Leeds, clearing rubbish and sorting waste.

Their combined efforts led to 12 bags of litter being picked by the environmentally friendly school community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The litter pick at the park in Astley Lane was part of the school’s work educating pupils about the environment and the impact they can have on the world around them.

Allerton Bywater Primary pupils and teachers got together to pick up litter at the RSPB's nature reserveAllerton Bywater Primary pupils and teachers got together to pick up litter at the RSPB's nature reserve
Allerton Bywater Primary pupils and teachers got together to pick up litter at the RSPB's nature reserve
Most Popular

Becky Baxter, Year 3 Teacher at Allerton Bywater Primary School and organiser of the litter pick, said: “I am so proud of our school community for coming together in this fashion to help clean up St Aidan’s RSPB Reserve.

"This is such a stunning natural space and it is so disheartening to see the park covered in litter.

“Fortunately, our eco-conscious pupils and their families wanted to spend their morning cleaning up the park” .

Another community litter pick has been planned for Sunday June 4. Volunteers will be meeting at the Little Owl Café at 10am.

Youngsters, teachers and families collected litter at the St Aiden's country parkYoungsters, teachers and families collected litter at the St Aiden's country park
Youngsters, teachers and families collected litter at the St Aiden's country park
Read More
Team at Wakefield’s Richard Kendall Estate Agent take on charity challenges
Bagging it up: Children, parents and teachers turned litter busters to tidy up the RSPB reserveBagging it up: Children, parents and teachers turned litter busters to tidy up the RSPB reserve
Bagging it up: Children, parents and teachers turned litter busters to tidy up the RSPB reserve
Related topics:CastlefordRSPBVolunteersLeeds