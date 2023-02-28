‘Pioneering’ children’s home supporting vulnerable young people ‘first of its kind’ in England

Wakefield Council has said the new facility will be the first of its kind in England.

It comes in response to an Ofsted report, published last year, which found local authorities across the country are struggling to find suitable homes for children coming into care.

The specialist two-bed home, which opens on March 1, will be jointly run by Wakefield Council and the South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust (SWYPT).

The Croft: Catherine Reid, Ð Croft Clinical Lead, Coun Margaret Isherwood and Beth ÕConnor, Ð Croft Mental Health Practitioner.

The home, in Pontefract, will provide placements for up to 12 months for children aged between 11 and 17.

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “We very much look forward to this unique home opening in March.

“It aims to provide a safe, and therapeutic environment for young people in our care who have experienced trauma in their lives.

“Expert teams of professionals and care staff will support them and help them develop vital skills such as building relationships to help improve their overall wellbeing and support their psychological and emotional development.”

The home is designed to offer children and young people the opportunity to be settled after periods of disruption to their lives.

The home’s clinical team has provided in-depth training to staff on how to support young people in crisis.

The opening comes after an Ofsted report highlighted how many local authorities struggle to find sufficient homes for young people.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s national director for regulation and social care, said: “There is a lack of suitable homes in the right places, particularly for children with the most complex needs – this needs to be addressed.”

Coun Isherwood added: “We’ve listened to the evidence and recommendations by Ofsted and our focus is on helping vulnerable children by providing the best possible support.”

Mark Brooks, SWYPT chief executive, said: ‘‘Our trust has been working closely with Wakefield Council to make mental health and wellbeing services for children and young people in the district the best they can be.

“I am extremely proud of everyone involved in the development of this service, which will support our young people with their health, educational and developmental needs so that they can develop to their full potential.’’

Melanie Brown, of Wakefield District Health and Care Partnership, said: “It is really exciting to see the launch of this important new service for children and young people in Wakefield District.