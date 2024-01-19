Pontefract Academies Trust: Five primary schools named among the top one per cent in the country
Since 2018, the primary schools in the trust have transformed their ratings from being among the weakest in the country to 26 per cent above the national average.
The trust, which comprises seven primary schools and two secondary schools, has gone from strength to strength, with its Carleton High School and The King's School also ranking in the top three schools for academic performance among all the secondary schools in Wakefield.
Julian Appleyard OBE, CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, said: “It is a privilege to lead Pontefract Academies Trust, and I feel immense pride for the incredible transformation the trust has undergone.
“Our achievements are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our staff, students and our wider community.
"Our unwavering commitment as a trust is to offer the best possible education to every child in our care, and we will continue to do so.”
The trust said a significant “shift in its leadership and culture” has led to the transformation, adding that the schools have benefitted from improved education and investment in staff, buildings and outdoor spaces.
The trust also includes Carleton Park Junior and Infant School, De Lacy Pontefract Primary School, Halfpenny Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, Larks Hill Junior and Infant School, Northfield Primary School, Orchard Head Junior, Infant and Nursery School, and The Rookeries Carleton Junior, Infant and Nursery School.