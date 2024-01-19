Five members of the Pontefract Academies Trust - including Carleton Park Junior and Infant School, De Lacy Pontefract Primary School and Halfpenny Lane Junior - have been named in the top one per cent of more than 16,000 primary schools across the country.

Since 2018, the primary schools in the trust have transformed their ratings from being among the weakest in the country to 26 per cent above the national average.

The trust, which comprises seven primary schools and two secondary schools, has gone from strength to strength, with its Carleton High School and The King's School also ranking in the top three schools for academic performance among all the secondary schools in Wakefield.

Julian Appleyard OBE, CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, said: “It is a privilege to lead Pontefract Academies Trust, and I feel immense pride for the incredible transformation the trust has undergone.

A pupil from Carleton Park Junior and Infant School in Pontefract. Five primary schools in the Pontefract Academies Trust have transformed from being under performing in 2018 to within the top one per cent of more than 16,000 primary schools in the country

“Our achievements are a testament to the dedication and perseverance of our staff, students and our wider community.

"Our unwavering commitment as a trust is to offer the best possible education to every child in our care, and we will continue to do so.”

The trust said a significant “shift in its leadership and culture” has led to the transformation, adding that the schools have benefitted from improved education and investment in staff, buildings and outdoor spaces.

