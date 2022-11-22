Children and staff at De Lacy Pontefract Primary School are now able to take advantage of state-of-the-art playground equipment which includes planting areas, den making apparatus, and textured multi-coloured flooring to help heighten the senses and encourage creative play.

The investment has been made by Pontefract Academies Trust which told the Express: “The brand new areas also have an outdoor stage for performances, waterplay equipment designed to help strengthen problem-solving skills as well as bird and ladybird boxes to study their local natural surroundings and wildlife.

"The areas at the school have been created to help the children explore and discover as well as ignite their imagination and creativity.”

The pupils and teachers can make use of the outside areas, either for fun or for learning, at Pontefract's De Lacy Primary School

The project has been designed primarily for early years pupils aged between three and five-years-old by award-winning educational playground specialist ESP Play but, according to the staff, will be of benefit to the entire school community for years to come.

James Parkinson, Headteacher at De Lacy Primary School, said: ”Our outdoor provision can provide pupils the opportunity to explore and develop independence as they access different areas of the early years curriculum through the fantastic provision that is now in place.”

Andrew Wood, Managing Director of ESP Play said: “We’re incredibly proud to work with Pontefract Academies Trust and delighted with the end result. As a business we’ve worked with schools across the UK and are firm believers that our equipment helps to make young people more physically active, confident, healthy and determined to achieve.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the new outside play apparatus built at Pontefract's De Lacy Primary School