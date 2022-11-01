The tables, published in October, highlighted Carleton High School and The King’s School students achieve half a grade better per subject than the national average of other students.

The Progress 8 score shows how much progress students have made across eight key subjects between the end of primary school and the end of secondary school, compared to similar students nationally.

The King’s School scored 0.54 and Carleton High School 0.57 compared to -0.03 National average and 0.07 Wakefield Local Authority average.

More students celebrating their impressive GCSE results, which highlight the successful work the Trust is doing

Julian Appleyard, CEO of Pontefract Academies Trust, said: “At the trust, one of our guiding principles is achievement without excuses.

"There is no doubt that the pandemic impacted so many children and families within our community.

"Our staff, pupils, and the support of families have brought real success. We have navigated the pandemic with outcomes better than ever before.

"Our two secondary schools should take great pride in the publication of the DfE Performance Tables. The validation from the Department for Education simply demonstrates that the young people in our Trust make very significant progress.

Kings School in Pontefract has been achieving "phenomenal" GCSE results

"This builds on the outstanding performance of our primary schools in national tests earlier in the year,” he added.

Pontefract Academies Trust is a multi-academy trust educating around 3,900 young people in Pontefract. For more information, please visit: https://www.pontefractacademiestrust.org.uk/

