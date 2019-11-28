Pontefract primary school praise for ‘family and community’ ethos

The ‘Family and community’ ethos at a Pontefract primary school has been praised by the education watchdog.

Orchard Head Junior, Infant and Nursery School has been rated “good” by Ofsted.

Orchard Head School in Pontefract has been rated 'good' by Ofsted.

Inspectors said in their report that they found pupils to be “well behaved and engaged in lessons” and that “staff have high expectations for pupils”.

The report also said “family and community are at the heart of this school”.

Joe Mitchell, head of school, said: “All our staff work incredibly hard to meet the needs of our children, so I am delighted that Ofsted recognises the improvement across the school and they saw that reading is at the heart of our curriculum”.

Inspectors noted quality of teaching in reading, maths and PE, the school said. Mr Mitchell said: “At Orchard Head we want all our pupils to achieve well and in every subject.

“We are delighted that Ofsted recognised this and that the inspectors commented that pupil welfare has the highest priority.”

The inspection report said that the school “make sure that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities get all the support they need” and that “leaders work well with other professionals to get pupils extra help”.

Pontefract Academies Trust’s executive director of primary education, Tom Fay, said: “We are really pleased for Joe and his team, the pupils, staff and parents.

“The inspection comes on the back of some great SATs results in the summer at Orchard Head and big improvements in the Trust’s six primary schools.”

Ofsted carried out its inspection earlier this month.