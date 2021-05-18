Pontefract pupils hope to inspire their community to pick up a book

Pontefract pupils are hoping to inspire their community to pick up a book

A group of Year 6 pupils at Larks Hill Junior & Infant School have been working on creating a new initiative, the Larks Hill little library.

The 10 young bookworms launched the scheme after they formed a book club back in September and have been meeting once a fortnight to share their passion for reading.

And now they want to share that passion with other people in their town, so with the help of their teacher, they created the Larks Hill little library with an upcycled wardrobe, which sits outside of the school gates.

Pontefract pupils are hoping to inspire their community to pick up a book

Heather Howard, Year 6 teacher, said: “The library itself very much reminds me of The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

“The idea is that you open the door and you’re flooded with thoughts and feelings around reading.”

The wardrobe is packed full of books, and the children hope that anyone passing by will take a book and leave one in its place for someone else to read.

The children got their inspiration from the Banks Avenue little free library in Pontefract, which was the first one of its kind in the town.

Heather said: “Reading is a personal passion of mine that I have introduced to my class but it’s also what underpins everything we do within our Trust.