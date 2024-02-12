Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Regent Home, a two bedroomed house, is the latest to receive the top rating by the regulator, highlighting the ‘exceptional care and nurture’ that children receive.

The home provides care for up to two children who may have social or emotional difficulties.

Two other Wakefield Council run children’s homes – Cottam Croft Home and The Croft - were rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted in October following their assessments.

Left to right: Yemi Ibitoye (Children’s Residential Worker), Laura Ellis (Registered Manager), Soraya Gonzalez Fernandez (Children’s Residential Worker) , Coun Margaret Isherwood, Samantha Walshaw (Operations Manager) and Joanne Poundford (Assistant Manager).

All three homes are based in the Pontefract area.

The Ofsted report said: “Children have wonderful experiences living at this home. They receive exceptional care and nurture from staff who are compassionate and enthusiastic. Children are making and sustaining fantastic progress in all areas of their development.

“Children living in this home develop a strong sense of safety and security. Routines and boundaries are well established and the quality of relationships between staff and children is excellent. One child said, ‘If you were a child, you would never want to leave’.”

At Cottam Croft Home, Ofsted recognised the high quality of care being delivered. It found that: “Children living at this home experience the very best of care from staff who are dedicated and want to make a difference for children." The home provides care for up to two children who experience social and, or emotional difficulties.

Left to right: Coun Margaret Isherwood, Emily Taylor (Children’s Residential Worker) , Samantha Walshaw (Operations Manager), Laura Ellis (Registered Manager), Emma Green (Children’s Residential Worker), Toni Marshall (Children’s Residential Worker), Jayne Taylor (Children’s Residential Worker)

Ofsted also said: “Children are making excellent progress in all areas of their lives.

"They develop strong bonds with staff who take time to get to know the children and understand what they need. One child described how staff never gave up on them. They feel that staff will always be there for them and because of this they feel more confident.

"Another child described staff as ‘nice’ and said that they trust them.”

Coun Margaret Isherwood, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Wakefield Council, said: “We want to provide the best possible care to help our young people thrive, and this is great recognition that we are delivering high quality and effective support.

