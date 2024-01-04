Portakabin ‘village’ for 600 pupils planned for Wakefield school hit by Raac discovery
and live on Freeview channel 276
Four out of five year groups are set to return to St Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary School on Monday, January 8.
The school, in Sandal, was temporarily closed in October following Department of Education (DfE) advice.
It was then reopened to Year 11 pupils only, with other year groups returning to home learning while staff planned how best to use available space within the school.
Raac is a lightweight material used mostly in flat roofing – but also in floors and walls – between the 1950s and 1990s and was considered a cheaper alternative to standard concrete.
The Health and Safety Executive warned last year that Raac was now beyond its 30-year lifespan and might “collapse with little or no notice”.
Parents and carers have been told in a letter that Years 8 to 11 will return to the school next week.
The letter, from school headteacher Dr Patrick Caldwell and Lesley Fitton, chief executive of the Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust, which runs the school, also says Year 7 pupils are expected to be allowed to return later this month.
In the letter, published on the school’s website, says: “We can do this as we are now able to safely occupy the middle floor of A-Block (the building with RAAC in the top floor ceiling) and we are working on converting some spaces in school into classrooms such as the theatre, gym, and other locations throughout the school.”
An earlier plan to convert the sports hall into a series of classrooms will no longer be going ahead, the letter said.
The letter outlines other available options, but says they are “not ideal”.
It continues: “We are awaiting a final design sign-off with Portakabin, the company that will be supplying us with a significant number of units.
“This ‘village’ will house over 600 pupils when it arrives and is commissioned.
“We are also being supplied with some specialist facilities that will arrive later to enable us to provide our full curriculum, including technology and ICT.
“The classrooms will be large, well heated, modern units and I am sure they will serve us well while we wait for work to be completed on our main site.”
A temporary reception area and some other units have already been delivered to the school site.
‘Fall arrest bags’ have also been installed to allow the middle floor of A -Block to be used.
The letter explains:”In the unlikely event of any ceiling Raac panels failing they would fall safely to the floor and not damage the floor.”
School leaders are also hoping to be included in the government’s school rebuilding programme.
An announcement is expected later this year.
Last autumn, the DfE advised the school to close with immediate effect until a caseworker could carry out a risk assessment to establish what remedial measures were required.
At the time, parents and carers were told it was likely to have a “significant impact” on pupils education.