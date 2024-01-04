Portakabin ‘village’ for 600 pupils planned for Wakefield school hit by Raac discovery

A ‘village’ of temporary classrooms is to be put in place to ease disruption caused by the discovery of Raac concrete at a Wakefield school, parents have been told.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four out of five year groups are set to return to St Thomas a Becket Catholic Secondary School on Monday, January 8.

The school, in Sandal, was temporarily closed in October following Department of Education (DfE) advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was then reopened to Year 11 pupils only, with other year groups returning to home learning while staff planned how best to use available space within the school.

A 'village' of temporary classrooms is to be put in place to ease disruption caused by the discovery of Raac concrete at St Thomas a Becket school, in Wakefield. Some units have already been delivered to the site.

Raac is a lightweight material used mostly in flat roofing – but also in floors and walls – between the 1950s and 1990s and was considered a cheaper alternative to standard concrete.

The Health and Safety Executive warned last year that Raac was now beyond its 30-year lifespan and might “collapse with little or no notice”.

Parents and carers have been told in a letter that Years 8 to 11 will return to the school next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter, from school headteacher Dr Patrick Caldwell and Lesley Fitton, chief executive of the Bishop Konstant Catholic Academy Trust, which runs the school, also says Year 7 pupils are expected to be allowed to return later this month.

Some units have already been delivered to the site.

In the letter, published on the school’s website, says: “We can do this as we are now able to safely occupy the middle floor of A-Block (the building with RAAC in the top floor ceiling) and we are working on converting some spaces in school into classrooms such as the theatre, gym, and other locations throughout the school.”

An earlier plan to convert the sports hall into a series of classrooms will no longer be going ahead, the letter said.

The letter outlines other available options, but says they are “not ideal”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It continues: “We are awaiting a final design sign-off with Portakabin, the company that will be supplying us with a significant number of units.

The school, in Sandal, was temporarily closed in October following Department of Education (DfE) advice.

“This ‘village’ will house over 600 pupils when it arrives and is commissioned.

“We are also being supplied with some specialist facilities that will arrive later to enable us to provide our full curriculum, including technology and ICT.

“The classrooms will be large, well heated, modern units and I am sure they will serve us well while we wait for work to be completed on our main site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A temporary reception area and some other units have already been delivered to the school site.

‘Fall arrest bags’ have also been installed to allow the middle floor of A -Block to be used.

The letter explains:”In the unlikely event of any ceiling Raac panels failing they would fall safely to the floor and not damage the floor.”

School leaders are also hoping to be included in the government’s school rebuilding programme.

An announcement is expected later this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last autumn, the DfE advised the school to close with immediate effect until a caseworker could carry out a risk assessment to establish what remedial measures were required.