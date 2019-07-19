Primary school criticised by Ofsted inspectors - but say new leadership is showing early promise

A school has been told to improve by education inspectors for the third time in four years, but they say a new leadership team is showing early promise.

St Helen’s Primary in Hemsworth was criticised across all key areas during a recent visit by Ofsted, including teaching, leadership and outcomes for pupils.

St Helen's Primary School in Hemworth say their new leadership is showing promise. (Google)

The Highfield Road school was given a ‘requires improvement’ mark, like it had on the two previous visits in 2017 and 2015.

However, amid the criticism were positives, with Ofsted reporting: “The decisive action taken by recently appointed senior leaders has brought stability to the school.

“There are early signs that teaching and learning are improving.”

Louise Sennett, headteacher, is now confident that the school can move forward in time for the school’s next Ofsted visit after making much-needed changes.

She said: “These changes have now been made and the Ofsted report recognised that the new leadership team were moving St Helen’s forward in the right direction.

“We are confident that if the normal timetable is followed, St Helen’s will be judged as a ‘good’ school at its next Ofsted inspection.

“The lead inspector told the CEO of our trust and the governors that the school is ‘now in good hands’ and were keen to recognise the work that had been done since September.

“They certainly agreed that we had moved forward since September 2018.

“They could see that we are on a journey and praised efforts of leaders.

“Staff in school all feel very proud of what we have achieved since September. However, none of this would have been possible without the help and support of parents and carers.”