Today (April 16) is the day that applicants who applied to primary schools will receive the results of their application.

To celebrate, we’re looking at the best performing primary schools in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford.

The Department of Education's latest performance tables were published last month, which revealed the the 2022-23 academic year’s SAT result in maths, reading and writing in Wakefield’s primary schools.

SATs are Standard Assessment Tests administered by schools for pupils at the end of Year 6 to measure children’s educational achievements.

This is the first time time the data has been published in three years due to the impact of COVID-19 which caused SATs to be cancelled in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Here is the list of the top 18 primary schools in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford which have the highest percentage of pupils meeting the Department of Education’s ‘expected standard’.

Pupils are meeting the expected standard if they achieve a scaled score of 100 or more in their reading and maths tests, and their teacher assesses them as ‘working at the expected standard’ or better in writing.

Carleton Park Junior and Infant School Carleton Park Junior and Infant School had 97 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 112 and in Maths 110. The school had 31 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage two.

Larks Hill Junior and Infant School Larks Hill Junior and Infant School had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 112 and in maths 109. The school had 30 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage two.

Ossett Flushdyke Junior and Infant School Ossett Flushdyke Junior and Infant School had 93 per cent of pupils meeting expected standards for reading, writing and maths. The average score in reading was 107 and in maths 108. The school had 15 pupils taking exams at the end of key stage two.