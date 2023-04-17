Primary School Offer Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all primary schools in Wakefield
Children set to start school in September will find out today (Monday) which school they will be going to.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Here are all of the Wakefield district primary schools currently rated as 'Outstanding' or ‘Good’ by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.
The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.
