Primary School Offer Day: Ofsted inspection ratings for all primary schools in Wakefield

Children set to start school in September will find out today (Monday) which school they will be going to.

By Leanne Clarke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 11:01 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST

Here are all of the Wakefield district primary schools currently rated as 'Outstanding' or ‘Good’ by Ofsted - the Government's office for standards in education.

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

school classroom generic.jpg

The ratings are based on the schools' most recent inspection report by the education watchdog.

Snapethorpe Primary School, St George's Road, Lupset, currently has and Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Snapethorpe Primary School

Snapethorpe Primary School, St George's Road, Lupset, currently has and Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Jerry Clay Academy, Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, currently has and Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Jerry Clay Academy

Jerry Clay Academy, Jerry Clay Lane, Wrenthorpe, currently has and Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, currently has and Outstanding Ofsted rating.

Ouwtood Primary Academy Ledger Lane

Outwood Primary Academy Ledger Lane, currently has and Outstanding Ofsted rating.

