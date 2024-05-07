Retro: Take a look at these 33 fabulous high school photos taken across Wakefield in 2004, 2005 and 2006

Not only for learning new things that will stay with us for years to come, but also making some of the greatest friends.

Here we take a look back at high schools across Wakefield in 2004, 2005 and 2006 – from competitions and sports to Ofsted celebrations and, well, some good old school fun!

Take a look and see if they bring back any memories for you!

1 . Sporty Wakefield Girls High School Juniors U11's hockey team in 2004. Back left to right: Joanne Leigh, Ellie Rawsley, Hettie Barker, Vanessa Coughlin and Katie Bacon.Front L/R: Lucy Chaplin (goalkeeper) and Laura MacGregor (team Captain)

2 . Celebrity Celebrity Sportsman Night, Kettlethorpe High School in 2004. From Left, Mark Chester (Leeds tykes), Gareth Newman (student), Chris Chester (Hull FC), Amy Newman (student), David Solomona (Wakefield Trinity), Gareth Dobson (student), Jacob Burns (Barnsley), John Newsome (Wakefield Harriers)

3 . Team Wakefield Girls High School, hockey teams, taken in 2004.

4 . Healthy Healthy Eating awards at City High School, Eastmoor.