The school was visited by Alfie Edgell, a former student who now plays for Leeds Rhinos, as well as current Year 13 student Harvey Smith who plays for Wakefield Trinity.

Both players enjoyed an engaging question-and-answer session with the Year 7 rugby team.

Eager to learn from the professionals, the young athletes quizzed Alfie and Harvey on various aspects of their professional rugby careers, including match day rituals, music preferences, professional nutrition, and rugby tactics.

The session provided valuable insights, shedding light on the discipline, dedication, and strategic thinking required at the professional level.

One of the standout messages from the session was the emphasis both players placed on excelling in their academic as well as sporting lives.

They spoke about the importance of working hard in school with both players taking their A-Levels at Brigshaw High School.

The duo also shared their experiences of captaining the school's rugby team, reflecting on the responsibilities and pride that came with leading their peers.

They stressed the significance of leading by example, a lesson that resonated deeply with the aspiring young athletes.

The entire school community was visibly proud of Alfie and Harvey’s achievements, with their success serving as a source of inspiration for current and future students.

The visit has further solidified the bond between the school and its illustrious alumni, creating a foundation for potential collaborations and mentorship opportunities in the future.

Freddy, a Year 7 student at Brigshaw High School, said: "It was ace to meet Alfie and Harvey. They told us some really interesting stories and it shows if you work hard, you can do whatever you want to do."

Mr Hudson, a member of the pastoral team at Brigshaw High School, said: "It is fantastic to see Alfie back in school and to invite Harvey to the session.

"Both young men are really positive role models who worked hard to fulfil their goals but also work hard at school.