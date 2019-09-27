School ‘excited’ about library’s new £10K makeover thanks to local firm Allied Glass

Primary school staff have thanked a local business who funded a library refurbishment worth more than £10,000.

The new library, which was fitted at St Botolph’s CE Academy over the summer, was funded by Alan Henderson, director of local company Allied Glass.

Headteacher Mrs Donna Adams and Mrs E Fisher with happy pupils.

Headteacher Donna Adams said the school had previously paid for access to library books, but this left pupils unable to take books home, and limited the selection on offer.

She said that pupils had been “so excited” when they found out about the refurbishment.

Mrs Adams said: “We’d wanted to refurbish our library for some time, but we just didn’t have the money to do it. We didn’t even have enough books to fill our library.

“We asked our local community if anyone would like to donate any used books to stock our library.

“Mr Henderson came to look at the books that we’d bought and when he saw our library he said we want to refurbish it.

“We just can’t thank Allied Glass enough for that contribution they’ve put into our school.

“It’s a lovely bright space. We’ve got a fantastic range of fiction and non-fiction.

“It will make a massive difference to kids, we know that lots of our families can’t afford to buy books themselves.

“It’s so important is reading for our children and now they can take a book home to enjoy.”

As part of the refurbishment, St Botolph’s also accepted books from the public, and have been able to invest in a selection of books for pupils of different ages and abilities.

Mrs Adams said: “As part of our development plan we’ve had a real focus on developing a love for reading.

“The library was a stumbling block for us.

“We would never have been able to do this with the budget that we have for school.

“We just can’t thank them enough for what he’s done, what that means for these children.”