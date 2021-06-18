The 2021/22 school calendar had previously been agreed, but the council was forced to amend the previous version following the government's decision to move the Spring Bank Holiday for a weekend of celebrations to mark the Queen s Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen will mark 70 years on the throne in February, and a series of celebratory events will be held later in the year to mark the anniversary.

The Spring Bank Holiday has been moved to Thursday, June 2. The following day, a special Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday has been created, to form a four day celebratory weekend.

Seven week terms and extra Bank Holidays are on the cards for students in Wakefield next year, as Wakefield Council confirms the calendar for the next academic year. Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Wakefield's school term date calendar has been amended to reflect these changes.

In a notice on its website, the council said: "The 2021/22 school calendar has been amended to reflect the Government’s decision to change the Spring Bank Holiday from Monday, 30 May 2022 to Thursday, 2 June 2022.

"There has also been the addition of Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday on Friday, 3 June 2022.

"Most schools in the Wakefield District have the same term and holiday dates. These dates are set and agreed by the Council.​

"However some Voluntary aided schools and academies do set their own term and holiday dates."

The term dates will now run as follows:

This year's summer holidays will begin on July 27, 2021, and students will be able to enjoy six weeks without school (including a Bank Holiday on Monday, August 30) before returning to the classroom on Monday, September 6.

The first seven weeks of the Autumn term will then take place, before a half term holiday beginning on Monday, October 25 and lasting for a week.

The second half of the Autumn term will commence on Monday, November 1, and run for a further seven weeks.

The last day of term will be on Friday, December 17, after which pupils will be given two weeks of leave for Christmas. This includes Bank Holidays for Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

School will resume on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 for a further seven weeks, the first half of the Spring Term.

The February half term will begin on Monday, February 1, before schools reopen for six weeks, the second half of the Spring Term, from Monday, February 28.

The Easter Holidays will begin on Monday, April 11, and run for two weeks, including the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Students will return to school for five weeks from Monday, April 25, which includes a Bank Holiday on Monday, May 2 and potential election day closure on Thursday, May 5.

The Summer half term, which includes the Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, will then begin on Monday, May 30, before pupils return to school from Monday, June 6.