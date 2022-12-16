School Nativities 2022: Adorable photos of nativity plays from across Wakefield

Performing in a nativity play at school may have been first time many children will have stepped out on stage in front of an audience.

It’s a chance to shine, build confidence and show what teamwork can achieve – and also brings a little Christmas magic to everyone taking part.

We asked schools to share a photos of their adorable performers, including shepherds, Kings, and a fair few Mary and Josephs that took to the stage this year.

Take a look and see who you can spot!

And don’t forget to pick up a copy of next week’s Express where they will all be featured in our Christmas edition – out next Thursday!

1. Townville Infants Townville Infants, Year 1 Nativity. Photo: s Photo Sales

2. South Ossett Infants' Academy South Ossett Infants' Academy Foundation Stage. Photo: s Photo Sales

3. South Ossett Infants' Academy South Ossett Infants' Academy Key Stage 1. Photo: s Photo Sales

4. De Lacy Primary School Reception class at De Lacy Primary School. Photo: s Photo Sales