School Nativities 2022: Adorable photos of nativity plays from across Wakefield
Performing in a nativity play at school may have been first time many children will have stepped out on stage in front of an audience.
It’s a chance to shine, build confidence and show what teamwork can achieve – and also brings a little Christmas magic to everyone taking part.
We asked schools to share a photos of their adorable performers, including shepherds, Kings, and a fair few Mary and Josephs that took to the stage this year.
Take a look and see who you can spot!
And don’t forget to pick up a copy of next week’s Express where they will all be featured in our Christmas edition – out next Thursday!