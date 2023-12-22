News you can trust since 1852
School Nativities 2023: Adorable photos of nativity plays from across Wakefield

Performing in a nativity play at school may have been first time many children will have stepped out on stage in front of an audience.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

It’s a chance to shine, build confidence and show what teamwork can achieve – and also brings a little Christmas magic to everyone taking part.

We asked schools to share a photos of their adorable performers, including shepherds, Kings, and a fair few Mary and Josephs that took to the stage this year.

Take a look and see who you can spot!

Some of Class 1 at Stanley Grove Academy getting ready for their Christmas nativity.

1. Stanley Grove

Some of Class 1 at Stanley Grove Academy getting ready for their Christmas nativity. Photo: s

Pupils from Carleton Park Junior & Infant School rehearsing for their nativity.

2. Carleton Park Junior & Infant School

Pupils from Carleton Park Junior & Infant School rehearsing for their nativity. Photo: s

Stanley Grove Primary & Nursery Academy

3. Stanley Grove Primary & Nursery Academy

Stanley Grove Primary & Nursery Academy Photo: s

Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate

4. Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate

Outwood Primary Academy Lofthouse Gate Photo: s

