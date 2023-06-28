School places in Wakefield: The hardest primary schools to get into in 2023

More than 90% of children in Wakefield were admitted to their first-choice primary school, new figures show.

The statistics from the Department for Education have revealed 3,472 of 3,735 children in Wakefield (93%) secured a place at their first preference for the 2023-24 academic year.

Nationally, a record number of primary-aged pupils also received a place at their preferred school for the year – some 92.5% were offered their first choice, up from 92.2% in 2022-23 and the highest figure since 2014-15.

However, there was also a record low number of applications, with just 568,560 children fighting for the school places.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said: "It is great to know that up and down the country families are able to make the right choice for their child, enrolling them in a school and environment that they feel will best support their child to learn and develop.

"These figures attest to the Government’s priority in providing good quality school places, which will ensure every child has the opportunity to meet their potential."

Here are the primary schools in the Wakefield district which were hardest to get into, based on DfE figures showing the proportion of families putting it as their first choice who were successful in getting a place.

Additional reporting by Andrew Dowdeswell, data reporter.

1 . Jerry Clay Academy At Jerry Clay Academy, just 45% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 34 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: s Photo Sales

2 . Sandal Magna Community Academy At Sandal Magna Community Academy, 61% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 20 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: s Photo Sales

3 . Carleton Park Junior and Infant School At Carleton Park Junior and Infant School, 63% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 18 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: s Photo Sales

4 . The Vale Primary Academy At The Vale Primary Academy, 67% of parents who made it their first choice were offered a place for their child. A total of 14 applicants had the school as their first choice but did not get in. Photo: s Photo Sales

