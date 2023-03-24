School sport: From football to hockey - here are some of our sporting stars

From football to netball, basketball to hockey, there are dozens of sports teams competing across our district.
We asked schools to share a photo of their dedicated sports teams and their amazing players, some of which are competing at national level, representing not only their proud schools, but the whole district.
1. Wakefield Girls’ High School
U18 Indoor Hockey team. Captain: Jess Morrison Lucy Blanchard, Leah Davis, Hollie Bott, Zoe Partridge, Sofija Opacic, Lucy Crook, Lucy Holland Henny Gibson. National finalists - finished 7th in the country. Leah Davis and Lucy Blanchard both are playing for Wakefield Hockey Club in their ladies first team in the National league. Photo: s
2. Wakefield Girls' High School
U19 Independent Schools Hockey team. Captain: Leah Davis. Team: Lucy Blanchard, Jess Morrison, Hollie Bott, Zoe Partridge, Sofija Opacic, Lucy Crook, Lucy Holland, Henny Gibson, Laura Roberts, Flo Taylor, Ellie Tingle, Liv Kelly, Alice Morrison, Molly Robinson, Ruby Shone. Photo: s
3. Wakefield Girls' High School
U13 Indoor Cricket Squad. Captain: Navya Gutta. Team: Anniyah Suleman, Liv Gillow , Cece Langrick, Poppy Lawrence , Sophie Shuttleworth , Blythe Stancliffe, Bea Tootill , Laila Willey. Photo: s
4. Wakefield Girls' High School
U16 Netball National Schools’ Squad. Captain:Madison Ducker. Team: Lillie Whiteman, Holly Biggin-Wilcox, Lucia Partridge, Maddy Patel, Tara Glennan, Molly Robinson, Ellie Tingle, Katy Sanderson, Lucy Holland, Nancy Tidy, Charlotte D’Arcy. Photo: s