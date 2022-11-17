School starters 2022: 26 photos from primary schools across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The first day of school is an emotional one - for both parents and our little ones!

But it's an exciting time too and one we will always remember.

So, here’s the first batch of photos from across the district as children started their school journey in 2022.

There will be more photos coming over the next couple of days so keep an eye out!

And, they will be appearing in a special school starter supplement in next week’s Express (November 24) so don’t forget to pick up a copy!

Butterflies Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School

School starters 2022 St Joseph's Catholic Primary School

Dragonflies Smawthorne Henry Moore Primary School

Class RT Oyster Park Primary school