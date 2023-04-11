News you can trust since 1852
School trips to New York, Italy and Switzerland back on for Pontefract pupils after Covid-19 pandemic

International school trips to places like New York, Switzerland and Italy are back on the timetable at Carleton High School and The King’s School in Pontefract, after being postponed for three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

By Shawna Healey
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:30 BST- 2 min read

Year 10 students from The King’s School had the opportunity to visit the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN which is the world's largest and most powerful particle accelerator, explored the Swiss Plasma Centre which is looking at ways of making clean energy and even got to walk around Einstein’s House.

And earlier this year, during the February half term, pupils also got to ski on the slopes of Andorra.

Shaheen Shariff, headteacher at Carleton High School, said: “School trips are special, they create lifelong memories for students and staff, there is always a special bond that those on the trip share.

Year 8 and 9 Students from Carleton High School have had the opportunity to explore the Amalfi Coast including Pompeii, Vesuvius and the island of Capri.Year 8 and 9 Students from Carleton High School have had the opportunity to explore the Amalfi Coast including Pompeii, Vesuvius and the island of Capri.
"Our school trips are essential in developing well-rounded young people. By experiencing new environments, cultures and challenges, our students learn to adapt, communicate and become aware of the wider world.

"These invaluable life skills cannot be taught solely through textbooks, but rather through the rich and diverse experiences that school trips offer. Trips open up minds and hearts to other ways of living, they have life-changing impacts on our students."

Year 8 and 9 students from Carleton High School meanwhile have also had the opportunity to explore the Amalfi Coast including Pompeii, Vesuvius and the island of Capri.

In Vesuvius National Park the students scaled the volcano to get an up-close perspective of the crater and panoramic views of the Bay of Naples.

In Switzerland, science lessons were given greater depth for the Year 10 students from Kings High School who had the opportunity to visit the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN.In Switzerland, science lessons were given greater depth for the Year 10 students from Kings High School who had the opportunity to visit the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at CERN.
And they walked through historic scenic villages where they watched Palm Sunday celebrations and got their hands dirty making authentic Italian pizza.

in New York, Carleton High’s Year 10 were immersed in modern culture taking in the awesome New York skyline, enjoying a show on Broadway and experiencing the thought provoking 9/11 Memorial, which was an important opportunity for students to learn about a significant foreign event in modern history and to reflect on the impact that it had on their lives and the world.

Dominic Pinto, Headteacher at The King’s School, said: “I am delighted that the programme of trips and visits is now back in full swing at The King's School.

"We are proud of our students and the opportunities we can give them, and we have all felt a sense of frustration not being able to run international trips during the pandemic.

Year 10 students at Carleton High got to visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.Year 10 students at Carleton High got to visit the 9/11 Memorial in New York City.
"It has been fantastic to speak with the students over the last few weeks about their experiences on the ski trip in Andorra and I look forward to doing the same with those who visited Cern in Switzerland this week.

"Academic qualifications are only one part of a well-rounded education, and we look forward to continuing to provide great opportunities for students to build their cultural capital and have experiences that will last for a lifetime.”

