School uniform ‘gold standard’ needed to stop parents being ‘threatened’

Some primary and secondary schools need to do better to help parents with the costs of schoolwear, a meeting was told.

Councillors heard of one school using ‘threatening language’ to inform parents that children could be sent home unless they wore branded clothing.

Members of Wakefield Council’s children and young people scrutiny committee have carried out research into the cost and availability of uniforms.

Efforts are being made to create a school uniform ‘gold standard’ across the Wakefield district.

The cross-party working group looked at 34 primary and seven secondary council-maintained schools in the district.

A 2022 investigation by councillors found the average cost of a secondary school uniform in the Wakefield district to be £267.

A report at the time said the figure was too high, a “barrier to education” and was leading to bullying and truancy among pupils.

Committee member Andy Tagger told a meeting that all schools investigated in the latest research had uniform policies in place but information available to parents varied.

He said: “Although all the schools fulfilled all the statutory guidance, some policies were more accessible and parent-friendly than others.

“Positive examples were where schools used photos and not just words to demonstrate what pupils were expected to wear.

“One school clearly stated that if parents chose the optional branded items of uniform it would be much more expensive.

“There were some examples where a badge could be purchased and parents could actually attach that on to cheaper clothing.

“Negative examples were where some of the policies were confusing.

“There was an implication that failure to wear, for example, a branded sweatshirt or jumper meant that a child wouldn’t be able to attend school.

Mr Tagger said there was no “common format” and a “lack of transparency” over uniform costs.

He explained: “Some schools were strongly recommending that all items were bought from a supplier without suggesting any alternatives, or taking into account that costs may be prohibitive.

“Some, but not all, provided information about where to source second-hand uniforms.

“Where this information was provided it wasn’t always as helpful as it could have been.

“If charges were made or donations received for second-hand uniform there were still issues about where that money goes to.

“Are parents buying the uniform subsidising the school funds?”

Research is to be extended to all schools in the district being asked to provide information on the minimum uniform cost for a new starter.

Meetings are also planned to with school leaders and representatives from uniform banks.

Mr Tagger said: “There is clearly a gold standard that schools should aspire to.

“We could use that to actually measure the compliance of schools across the district, with not just the words of the requirements but the spirit, which is to make uniforms accessible, not overly expensive and to be clear and transparent.”

Committee chair Richard Forster said: “I absolutely agree because I don’t think school uniforms should be prohibitive. I really don’t.”

Commenting on the latest research, Councillor Maureen Tennant-King said: “When I was looking at the schools that I had under my remit, I found it very difficult to find the school uniform that (pupils) have got to wear.

“One of the schools, and it was the best one in my area, had photographs of the actual children in the uniform.

“Another school did mention the school uniform bank but the rest of the schools didn’t.

“I found it was the infant schools that were more informative.”

Other committee members said some school websites failed provide information on cheaper alternatives or give details to help parents wanting to donate uniforms.

Committee member Kathy Robertson said: “There was some language that was threatening, certainly from one school.”