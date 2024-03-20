School’s plan to build floodlit artificial football pitch in Ossett rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Councillors rejected the scheme, saying it would have an “overbearing impact” for local residents.

They also said they had road safety concerns over an increase in traffic around the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ossett Academy applied to build a 3G pitch, changing pavilion and car park on playing fields at Green Park.

Councillors have rejected Ossett Academy's application to build an artificial football pitch at Green Park.

Proposed opening hours were from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and 9am to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

A total of 147 people have objected since Accord Multi-Academy Trust revealed the plans in 2022.

Local resident Janet Jones told Wakefield Council’s planning committee that 87% of residents who commented on the scheme were against it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It demonstrates that the facility is not wanted by the local community.

Ossett Academy applied to build a 3G pitch, changing pavilion and car park on playing fields at Green Park. (Design by Steve Wells Associates)

“I see no evidence of a strategic need for this.

“Ossett Academy already offers three under-used all weather pitches for hire.

“The access onto the site is along narrow residential streets unsuitable for coaches.

“These streets are particularly busy at the end of the day with cars, pushchairs, toddlers, along with unaccompanied children on foot and on bikes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Increased traffic, including minibuses, are serious road safety concerns for pedestrians.”

Ms Jones said there was a shortage of green space in Ossett and the land should be protected.

She added: “To change the natural environment to an artificial concrete and plastic area with its associated noise, light and pollution in this day and age seems foolhardy.

“We need to reduce our carbon footprint and put into practice the Wakefield Council climate change action plan which states that we are committed to biodiversity and reducing air pollution and carbon emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask the committee to take the road safety issues seriously and put into practice your public commitment to climate change.”

Planning agent Steve Wells spoke in favour of the scheme.

He said the council had identified Ossett as being in “strategic need” of new football pitches.

Mr Wells said the pitch would be used by the school as well as sports clubs.

The meeting heard Ossett Albion FC would be the main users of the facility, who run 24 teams for different age groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Wells said a noise impact assessment had been carried out and was considered acceptable by council officers.

Letters of support were sent by 18 people who said it would boost grass-roots sport in Ossett and stop anti-social behaviour in the park.

Councillors deferred making a decision on the application in April last year as they had concerns about vehicles accessing the site from Lime Street.

The meeting heard alternative access from Station Road had been looked at but was not considered to be safe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council officers recommended the scheme for approval but the committee voted against it by a majority of seven to one.

Committee member Kevin Swift said: “I think we have got something quite negative in terms of its impact on residential amenity.

“Last time it was the lack of a suitable access that was the issue.