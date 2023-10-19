Spooktacular Castleford and South Elmsall markets hold Pumpkin Festival with free activities for kids

News you can trust since 1852
If you’re looking for something spooktacular to do this half term, markets in Castleford and South Elmsall are promising to give you a frightfully fun day.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 19th Oct 2023, 06:01 BST- 1 min read
Create a pumpkin masterpiece, then learn how to turn it into something healthy to eat!

Hear a spooky story or colour in a pumpkin. All whilst discovering what your local market traders have to offer on the pumpkin trail.

There will also be smaller Halloween activities at all markets across the district, transforming each into a spooky space and promoting free kids activities including the pumpkin patch trail and colouring sessions.

Find out more about the events and book your child onto Pumpkin Carving sessions in Castleford and South Elmsall by clicking here.

South Elmsall Market - Saturday, October 28 from 10am - 4pm.

Castleford Market - Monday, October 30 from 10am - 4pm.

