St Helen's CE Primary School celebrates 'Good' Ofsted rating for the first time in almost 20 years

St Helen’s CE Primary School in Hemsworth, part of the Enhance Academy Trust, achieved the new rating in its recent Ofsted inspection after successive ‘Requires Improvement’ ratings and even an ‘Inadequate’ grade.

The school says the recognition is a testament to the dedication, hard work, and passion of its amazing children and staff, who have collectively contributed to the school’s achievement.

Mrs Louise Sennett, Executive Head, and Mr Eddy Baird, Head of School, have expressed their delight and gratitude for the entire school community.

In a joint comment, they said: “This is a momentous day for all of us at St Helen’s CE Primary.

"We are thrilled and immensely proud to have received this ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted. It is a validation of the hard work put in by our talented teachers, supportive staff, our Governors and, of course, our incredible children.

"We always strive to live out our school vision and offer a stable rock for learning, resilience and aspiration as we travel through life.”

The Ofsted report highlighted “St Helen’s broadens pupils’ horizons and ignites their curiosity in learning. From the youngest to the oldest pupils in school, all are welcomed into the family that is ‘St Helen’s.”

Inspectors praised the school’s focus on the importance of reading even describing that “reading is in the DNA of the school.”

The report also applauded the inclusive and caring atmosphere that permeates throughout St Helen’s. The strong emphasis on building positive relationships between staff and children, as well as promoting a safe and respectful learning environment, was particularly lauded by inspectors.

To celebrate their achievement, the school held a ‘Party in the Park’ event for whole school community with a range of activities such as petting zoo, live music and circus skills.

"This was to thank the whole school community for their contribution and support! We know we couldn’t have done it without them!” Mrs Sennett and Mr Baird added.