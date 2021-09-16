Stanley St Peter's School in Wakefield remains closed after fire

Stanley St Peter's School in Wakefield is closed after a fire yesterday evening.

In a letter to parents, the school said that the school will remain closed tomorrow (Friday), saying they will text all parents on Sunday evening with an update as to whether or not they are able to open as normal on Monday.

Five fire crews were called out to the Lake Lock Lane school at 5.22pm yesterday to reports of a fire.

A spokeswoman for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "It was a building fire with smoke issuing from the roof and around 10 per cent of the building involved in fire.

"Five crews attended, from Normanton, Rothwell, Ossett, Wakefield and Hunslet."

The school said: "We do want to get children back in to school as soon as possible, but we must ensure that it is safe to do so.

"ENGIE are currently on site to undertake inspections and assessments and are awaiting further contact from our insurers.

"We would like to remind all parents that children should complete home learning which can be found on our home learning pages of the website here ."

The school added that all EYFS and KS1 children and children who are eligible for free school meals are welcome to come into school again tomorrow between 11am and 1pm to collect a packed lunch.

Any family that is unable to collect their packed lunch should contact the office on [email protected] and we will arrange for the packed lunch to be delivered.