Strike Fest: Wakefield teachers organise benefit to show 'solidarity' during strikes

Teachers Pascal Bourke Jack Pemberton have organised Strike Fest to help fellow teachers.

The benefit will be held at Venue 23 on March 24 and will include local bands, singers and speakers with all proceeds going to the NEU Strike Fund.

Confirmed speakers include Sally Kincaid and Debbie Kahler, Joint District Secretaries, Wakefield NEU, Paul Homes, Former District Secretary, Wakefield UNISON, Tilly Sergeant, EYFS TA at Stanley St Peter’s & Support Staff Officer, Wakefield NEU and Usman Ali, Labour Councillor for Crofton, Ryhill and Walton.

Teaching assistants Jack Pemberton and Pascal Bourke have organised the strike event in support of their colleagues. (Picture: Scott Merrylees)

Music acts will be headlined by the Bourke brother's Soul Love, joined by Matilda Shakes, The Q's, Rob Latimer of Candid, Lewis Pugh and Ro Kincaid.

Pascal said: “Jack and I work together at St Mary's Cof E (VA) primary school and wanted to put the event together to show support and solidarity with striking teachers.

"All the proceeds of this event will go towards the the hardship fund which supports teachers who are most impacted by the loss of income and struggle during these hard times.”

Tickets are £8 and can be bought by scanning the QR code.

Teachers across Wakefield will strike again tomorrow, Wednesday, March 15 and Thursday, March 16, after around 127,000 teachers and 16,000 support staff – all members of the National Education Union (NEU) – voted in favour of industrial action.

