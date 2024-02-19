News you can trust since 1852
Who do you remember?

Take a look and see how many of these Wakefield headteachers you recognise from the noughties

Spot anyone you remember from your school days?
By Leanne Clarke
Published 9th Feb 2023, 13:54 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 13:46 GMT

From charity days to retirements, here are photos of headteachers from schools across Wakefield in 2008,2009 and 2010.

Take a look and see who you remember.

Jane Birkett and secretary Lorainne Siddall leaving Clifton Infants School Horbury in 2010.

Greenhill J&I School Shaun L'Amie (deputy head) Martin Fenton (headteacher) in 2010.

Tudor Griffiths, headteacher at Kettlethorpe High, was one of several members of staff who had their legs waxed to help raise funds for their partner school in Belarus in 2010.

Brian Norman, Assistant headteacher at Kettlethorpe High, takes his turn to have his legs waxed.

