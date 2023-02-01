A picket line was formed at the Red Shed as thousands of teachers walk out over pay.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) are taking industrial action today (February 1).

It's the first of seven strike days for the union, with four of those days affecting schools across Wakefield.

Many classrooms across the region will be closed throughout the day while NEU members strike, with some year groups told to stay at home.

The National Education Union (NEU) says 23,400 schools in England and Wales will be affected today.

Students with upcoming exams and vulnerable children have been prioritised for a limited place inside their school today, following guidance from the Department for Education (DfE).

NEU's Wakefield District representative, Sally Kincaid said: “Striking is always our last resort. We would all prefer to be in our classrooms doing what we do best – teaching and supporting our pupils.

"But the crisis in education and the inaction of the Government means that we must now, together, take a stand to save our schools."

One Wakefield teacher, who wants to remain anonymous, said: “We’re here today basically to support every teacher and every pupil in the country regarding fair pay for teachers.

"Not just for themselves, but for fully funding schools, it’s really important if we want to achieve the quality of education that we think every child deserves.”

Wakefield teachers have joined the rally in the city centre today.

Coun Stuart Heptinstall joined teachers on the picket line this morning, saying it was time the people of Wakefield show their support to teachers.

“The reason I’m here today it to support local school teachers that have been left behind in the pay structure of this country,” he said.”Not only the teachers, but the fire service, the ambulance workers, NHS workers – they’ve all been left behind.

"They are having to work seven days a week to get a living wage. It can’t be right.

"Teachers are working two hours overtime each day, they’re working Saturdays and Sundays when they’re not at school – it’s time the people in our communities show their support for our teachers in the Wakefield district.”

The NEU has announced seven strike dates for its members in England and Wales during February and March.

Some are national days of action and others will be regional, meaning not all members will be called out to strike at the same time. The teachers’ union says it means no individual school will be affected for more than four dates in total.

The other dates for parents in Wakefield to prepare for are:

- February 28: Schools in Yorkshire and the Humber

- March 15: All schools in England and Wales

- March 16: All schools in England and Wales